The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the outburst by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government that it would have dragged in Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, but for his constitutional immunity, confirms the fears that government wants to silence the opposition.PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, condemned what it described as “in very strong terms, the further threats against Governor Wike by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who arrogantly dismissed the governor’s allegation that there was a plot by the Federal Government to kill him in a crowd.”The statement said the APC party resorted to scare tactics against Governor Wike instead of launching an investigation into the alarm the Governor raised about his life being in danger.PDP however called on both Nigerians and the international community to be wary of the alleged threat to Wike’s life and what it described as the carefree attitude of the ruling party.The statement partly reads thus:It is shocking that instead of calling for an investigation into the serious revelation, the Federal Government resorted to siege mentality to scare the governor, ostensibly to cover up the severity of the allegation.Nigerians will recall that the PDP had earlier raised the alarm over plots to harass, intimidate, implicate and orchestrate untoward situations like assassinations, unexplained accidents, inexplicable “armed robbery” attacks, high profile abduction and sudden disappearances of opposition leaders and members.The PDP, therefore, invites all Nigerians and the international community to note this threat against Governor Wike, as well as the action and inaction of the APC-led Federal Government, as we are not prepared to leave anything to chance.