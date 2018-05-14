Some gunmen attacked the guard post at Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helipad at Igbodene in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, on Sunday, killing an airman.





A helipad is a landing area or platform for helicopters and powered lift aircraft.





Olatokunbo Adesanya, director of public relations and information, confirmed the attack in a statement.





He said the personnel on duty were able to repel the attack although an airman paid the supreme sacrifice in the process.





Adesanya added that Sadique Abubakar, the chief of the air staff, has ordered an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.





The high rate of insecurity in Bayelsa has been worrisome.





Two weeks ago, gunmen suspected to be assassins killed Ebikimi Okoringa, an aide of Seriake Dickson, governor Bayelsa.





Okoringa was shot dead at his hometown in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state.





He was a former acting chairman of the local government.