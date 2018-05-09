A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft on Monday, 7 May 2018, neutralized scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) while providing Close Air Support (CAS) to ground troops.The successful air strike by the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft followed calls from the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA) that troops conducting clearance operations at Koleram had come in contact with BHTs.The GOC therefore requested for support from the NAF, sequel to which the Alpha Jet aircraft was immediately scrambled to provide CAS. On arrival over the location, there were exchanges of fire between BHTs and our ground forces.The crew of a Nigerien Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft established contact with the ground troops and guided the Alpha Jet aircraft crew to the major source of fire from the BHTs, which was seen coming from a particular settlement.Consequently, the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft engaged the target with rockets and cannons thus neutralizing the BHTs and destroying their weapons. A statement by Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director, NAF Public Relations said, “The Air Task Force will continue to conduct missions, on request, in support of the efforts of our troops in the counterinsurgency operations in the Northeast.”