Senate President, Bukola Saraki has once again summoned the Inspector General of Police, alongside the Department of State Service and the Army to appear before the Senate to explain the reasons behind recent abductions in the country.Saraki on his Twitter handle on Wednesday noted that another 87 persons have been abducted off the “nation’s highways.”He added that the trend cannot be allowed to continue and therefore urged the security outfits to appear before the Senate.Another 87 people abducted off our nation’s highways. We cannot continue like this! We have once again requested the presence of the IGP, together with the SSS and the Army to explain to us, your representatives, why this continues to happen.— Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) May 16, 2018