Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Tuesday, again lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping his health secret.





Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole had said Buhari’s ailment was kept secret because Nigerians can’t handle information.





In his reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain described Adewole as an “irresponsible man” for making such remark.





Fani-Kayode, who took to his Twitter handle, wrote: “@MBuhari’s ailment has been kept secret because Nigerians don’t know how to handle information – Professor Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health.





“An irresponsible comment, coming from an irresponsible man, working for an irresponsible Government.





“The people have a right to know!”