The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its governorship primary election in Ekiti to Saturday.

The party had earlier fixed the election for Friday after the last one ended on an inconclusive note.





In a statement on Thursday, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the APC, said the new date was fixed after consultation between the party’s national working committee (NWC), aspirants and stakeholders.





“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the Ekiti governorship primary election for Saturday, May 12, 2018. Time: 8am prompt,” it read.





“This followed consultation between the APC national working Committee (NWC), aspirants and other stakeholders.”





More to follow…