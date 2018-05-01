More than 60 people were killed in twin suicide bombings in Mubi, Adamawa State, on Tuesday.Two local residents who attended funerals of the victims told AFP.One, Muhammad Hamidu, said: “I took part in the burial of 68 people. More bodies were being brought by families of the victims.” Another, Abdullahi Labaran, said: “We left 73 freshly dug graves where each victim was buried.”More details later