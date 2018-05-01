 Adamawa Suicide Bomb Attack: Death toll rises to 68 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Adamawa Suicide Bomb Attack: Death toll rises to 68

9:59 PM 0
A+ A-


More than 60 people were killed in twin suicide bombings in Mubi, Adamawa State, on Tuesday.

Two local residents who attended funerals of the victims told AFP.


One, Muhammad Hamidu, said: “I took part in the burial of 68 people. More bodies were being brought by families of the victims.” Another, Abdullahi Labaran, said: “We left 73 freshly dug graves where each victim was buried.”

More details later

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top