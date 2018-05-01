More than 60 people were killed in twin suicide bombings in Mubi, Adamawa State, on Tuesday.
Two local residents who attended funerals of the victims told AFP.
One, Muhammad Hamidu, said: “I took part in the burial of 68 people. More bodies were being brought by families of the victims.” Another, Abdullahi Labaran, said: “We left 73 freshly dug graves where each victim was buried.”
More details later
