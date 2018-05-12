Earlier in the year, actress Mercy Johnson deleted every photo of her husband from her Instagram page and this led to speculations that there was trouble in her seemingly happy marriage.

The actress quelled the rumor days later with a cosy photo of her and her husband curled up in bed in matching pyjamas.





The actress has now addressed the rumours in an Interview with Punch. The mother-of-three explained why she removed her husband's photos from her page and revealed that there's no problem in her marriage.





She said:

“I did not feel bad when I read the news that my marriage was hitting the rocks because it was not true. I am very comfortable in my own space and I am not out to please anybody. I am always true to myself and I continue to be a happy person. There was absolutely no problem between my husband and me, I only deleted the old pictures on my Instagram page. They were old so I deleted them to post new ones. I am not letting my husband go; even when he is angry, I would beg him. You see these beautiful rings that he has given to me, I am never returning them.”





On welcoming baby number four the actress disclosed that: “I am going to have another baby very soon. I am obsessed with children and while growing up, I had always wanted to have four children, so we have to complete the equation.”





Also speaking on her role as the senior special assistant on entertainment, arts and culture in Kogi state and also being a mother, the actress disclosed that it has not been easy but God has been faithful.





She said: “It has not been easy combining my roles as an actress, representative of Kogi State, a mother and a wife but I describe myself as a home girl and everything has always been about a system of priority for me. So God comes first, my family and then work. God and my family have to be settled before we can talk about work because when I am not happy at home, I cannot function in whatever capacity I ought to function, so I have always followed my priorities. As I speak with you, if I get a call from my kids’ school and they inform me that something happened, I would leave everything I am doing and rush there.”