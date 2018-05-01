Erstwhile special adviser to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on media and publicity, Reuben Abati has criticised the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari on herdsmen killing in the country during his meeting with Donald Trump.





Buhari had mentioned that herdsmen do not carry guns but only wielded sticks and occasionally, machetes.





He reiterated that death of Gaddafi aggravated herdsmen crisis in Nigeria.





Abati speaking on Channels Tv called on Buhari to stop blaming outsiders for the killings and act as the president.





“I saw the footage where Buhari was discusing herdsmen killings with President Trump.





“He again made the mistake of back to Libya.I think someone should tell Buhari to stop blaming outsiders.He has been elected president to deal with issues and he should deal wit it.





“Gaddafi died over six years ago so blaming him is a problem,” he said.





Abati, however, commended the president over his response in regards to Trump’s shithole remarks.





“He did well in responding to President’s shithole comment and so far his visit had not so many gaps contrary to expectations of Nigerians.





“This shows perhaps he’s been sensitive to the kind of comments made by Nigerians,” he added.





Buhari had stated that he did not bring up President Donald Trump’s alleged shithole remark about African countries when they met because he was not sure he actually made the comment.