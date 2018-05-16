Nigerians have taken to social media to express their reservations over a campaign lapel of President Muammadu Buhai donned by Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Magu had the lapel on him when he appeared on a programme on Channels Television on Tuesday.





Reacting to Magu’s action, a Twitter user @OlaniranMichae8, described the anti-graft czar as the “first sacred cow”.





However, @monsurbj, another Twitter user, justified Magu’s act, saying since he is not an official of the Independent Nation Electoral Commission (INEC), he is entitled to “support, campaign and vote for any candidate he chose to.”





Below are other reactions:

Magu is the first sacred cow. If people are hounded into detention for investigation to be conducted. Is it not normal for Magu to be in detention so the allegation around him can be investigated. Pls tell Magu talk is cheap — Olaniran Michael (@OlaniranMichae8) May 15, 2018

Is Magu an @inecnigeria official... Don't forget he (Magu) has the right to support, campaign and vote for any candidate he chose to.... May 15, 2018

Ibrahim Magu supposedly of an Independent anti-corruption body called EFCC was on Channels this morning with Buhari's re-election lapel on his suit. How did we come to such a sorry pass in this country? — Citizen Journalist (@dezmonds01) May 15, 2018

The EFCC chairman wearing a “Buhari re-election campaign emblem” compromises the integrity & independence of the body. EFCC and its personnel must remain apolitical and non partisan. If the President is interested in building strong institutions, Ibrahim Magu should be fired. pic.twitter.com/b3DpLYdj3x May 15, 2018





This is unacceptable and unfortunate. Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of EFCC; a supposedly independent institution of government, wearing a chest badge of Buhari on Channels TV this morning, typifies the hypocrisy of the Buhari-led administration.This is unacceptable and unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/VykupiANgk May 15, 2018

@sunrisedailynow

Little things like this erode people's confidence in the EFCC What is PMB's badge doing on Magu's jacket @officialEFCC Little things like this erode people's confidence in the EFCC May 15, 2018

@officialEFCC is not the private property of @NGRPresident @MBuhari the head of the agency wearing a Buhari lapel compromises his independence. The loyalty of heads of agencies is to the constitution of Nigeria and the acts establishing them. Magu is bringing EFCC into disrepute pic.twitter.com/C09MWk45KR May 15, 2018

Magu leads an institution that must not be partisan nor be seen to be so. Technically, he should be able to arrest even Buhari if the need arises, after his presidency. Wearing that pin is a compromise of his need to be non-partisan and fair to all. He is wrong! https://t.co/Pu8QOZr1Bk May 15, 2018

EFCC Chairman Magu wearing a lapel of PMB's re-election bid goes beyond the rationale, that he is the president's hatchet man. That's simplistic and patronising. It's a grievous dent on Nigeria's democracy threatening its existence with a gradual slide into a monarchy by default. — Olugbenga Adebanjo (@ojuriblog) May 15, 2018





That emblem on his lapel is a Buhari re-election campaign material - and this is supposed to be a public servant of an independent anti-corruption body.



Lat time this happened was under Abacha - and we know how it ended. Ibrahim Magu this morning on a Channels TV programme:That emblem on his lapel is a Buhari re-election campaign material - and this is supposed to be a public servant of an independent anti-corruption body.Lat time this happened was under Abacha - and we know how it ended. pic.twitter.com/BhvPTMQBjL May 15, 2018

Magu is trying to educate Nigerians on corruption, it sounds funny when we all the circumstances surrounding his position today. Oga @NGRSenate and DSS have not cleared you yet... May 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, ex-aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, has asked Buhari to sack Magu if he must restore the confidence of Nigerians in the security agencies.





He asked the national assembly to reject budgetary allocation to EFCC as long as the president retains Magu as the head.





He also asked the lawmakers to refuse the confirmation of Magu as the substantive chairman of the EFCC.





“President Buhari Should Sack Ibrahim Magu In Order to Restore Confidence in the Neutrality of Nigeria’s Civil Service and Security Agencies,” Omokri said.





“Not since the dark days of General Sani Abacha have Nigerians seen this type of disturbing behaviour.





“The action by Ibrahim Magu, went against the ethics and principles of the Nigerian civil service as well as the service rules for military and police personnel.





“Nigerian Civil servants are mandated by law to be politically neutral in order that all civil servants can render unbiased and loyal service to any government that comes to power legitimately, irrespective of the political party that produced such a government.





“That being the case, how can President Muhammadu Buhari, who swore on the Quran to abide by the Constitution of Nigeria which produced our civil service, stand idly by while his political appointee brazenly and with impunity goes against domestic and international law as well as the principles of natural justice?





“If President Muhammadu Buhari fails to discipline Ibrahim Magu, as is expected, I call on the National Assembly, in keeping with the doctrine of checks and balances, not to confirm Mr. Magu as substantive Chairman of the EFCC and refuse to provide budgetary provision for the agency while he remains as acting chairman.





“Now, with Chairman Magu’s behaviour, I am vindicated. The EFCC is fighting a war on the opposition and not a war on corruption.”