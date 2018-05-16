 ‘A dent on our democracy’ — Nigerians hit Magu for donning Buhari’s reelection lapel | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » ‘A dent on our democracy’ — Nigerians hit Magu for donning Buhari’s reelection lapel

10:00 AM 0
A+ A-
Nigerians have taken to social media to express their reservations over a campaign lapel of President Muammadu Buhai donned by Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Magu had the lapel on him when he appeared on a programme on Channels Television on Tuesday.

Reacting to Magu’s action, a Twitter user @OlaniranMichae8, described the anti-graft czar as the “first sacred cow”.

However, @monsurbj, another Twitter user, justified Magu’s act, saying since he is not an official of the Independent Nation Electoral Commission (INEC), he is entitled to “support, campaign and vote for any candidate he chose to.”

Below are other reactions:


Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, ex-aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, has asked Buhari to sack Magu if he must restore the confidence of Nigerians in the security agencies.

He asked the national assembly to reject budgetary allocation to EFCC as long as the president retains Magu as the head.

He also asked the lawmakers to refuse the confirmation of Magu as the substantive chairman of the EFCC.

“President Buhari Should Sack Ibrahim Magu In Order to Restore Confidence in the Neutrality of Nigeria’s Civil Service and Security Agencies,” Omokri said.

“Not since the dark days of General Sani Abacha have Nigerians seen this type of disturbing behaviour.

“The action by Ibrahim Magu, went against the ethics and principles of the Nigerian civil service as well as the service rules for military and police personnel.

“Nigerian Civil servants are mandated by law to be politically neutral in order that all civil servants can render unbiased and loyal service to any government that comes to power legitimately, irrespective of the political party that produced such a government.

“That being the case, how can President Muhammadu Buhari, who swore on the Quran to abide by the Constitution of Nigeria which produced our civil service, stand idly by while his political appointee brazenly and with impunity goes against domestic and international law as well as the principles of natural justice?

“If President Muhammadu Buhari fails to discipline Ibrahim Magu, as is expected, I call on the National Assembly, in keeping with the doctrine of checks and balances, not to confirm Mr. Magu as substantive Chairman of the EFCC and refuse to provide budgetary provision for the agency while he remains as acting chairman.

“Now, with Chairman Magu’s behaviour, I am vindicated. The EFCC is fighting a war on the opposition and not a war on corruption.”

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top