A total number of 40 candidates on the platforms of various political parties are to contest for the governorship seat of Ekiti State on July 14.The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday published the names of candidates who emerged from the primary conducted by their parties.Their names were forwarded to the electoral umpire to beat the May 15 deadline for the receipt of candidates’ names.The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is fielding the incumbent Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola while Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi is running on the platform of the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).Two women are among the candidates jostling for the Ekiti governorship seat. They are: Mrs. Margaret Ilesanmi of Accord (A) and Olajumoke Saheed of Democratic Alternative (DA).On the list of candidates are: Comrade Shola Omolola of Action Alliance (AA), Mr. Lawrence Ogundipe of Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD), Dr. Jide Ayenibiowo of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Mr. Olaniyi Agboola of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and Chief Ayodele David Adesua of African Democratic Congress (ADC).Also on the list are Otunba Segun Adewale of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Lucas Arubuloye of AGA, Mr. Stephen Oribamise of All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP), Rev. Tunde Afe of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Malam Saheed Jimoh of African People’s Alliance (APA), Mr. Tope Adebayo of Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) and Evangelist Gbenga Adekunle of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).Others are: Prince Adegboye Ajayi of Better Nigeria People’s Party (BNPP), Mr. Olalekan Olanrewaju of Democratic People’s Congress (DPC), Pastor Stephen Oladejo of Democratic People’s Party (DPP), Mr. Adewale Akinyele of GPN, Mr. Tosin Ajibare of Independent Democrats (ID) and Temitope Amuda of Kowa Party (KP).The list also includes: former Deputy Governor, Dr. Sikiru Lawal of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Olabode Jegede of Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN), Mr. Sunday Balogun of Mega Progressive People’s Party (MPPP), Comrade Sunday Ogundana of National Conscience Party (NCP), former Senator, Dr. Bode Olowoporoku of Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP) and former deputy governor, Chief Adebisi Omoyeni of PANDEF.Others are: Mr. Ayoyinka Dada of PDC, Mr. Goke Animasaun of Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA), Mr. Stephen Obasanmi of Providence People’s Congress (PPC), Mr. Ebenezer Ogunsakin of People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN) and Mr. Akinloye Ayegbusi of Social Democratic Party (SDP).Also listed on the ballot are: Dr. Olusegun Adeleye of United Democratic Party (UDP), Mr. Femi Bade-Gboyega of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Mr. Ayodeji Faokorede of Young Democratic Party (YDP) and Mr. Temitope Omotayo of Young Progressive Party (YPP).