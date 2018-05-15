In a veiled statement prodding the Deputy Senate President to contest the Presidency in 2023, Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has told Ike Ekweremadu that “2023 is there to be taken.”Lawan, at the plenary on Tuesday, while greeting Ekweremadu who clocked 56 on Sunday, urged the Deputy Senate President to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.Speaking of Ekweremadu, Lawan said, “He is the longest-serving presiding officer in the National Assembly. I am not PDP and I will never be, but I know Senator Ike Ekweremadu has been a very loyal and committed Deputy Senate President.“I will not miss the opportunity to urge Senator Ike Ekweremadu to see through the mist, this unholy environment and take the right decisions. You are an asset, don’t stay and rot away or waste away.“I join the numerous leaders and elders of the South-East who have understood that Nigeria needs the commitment of people like you. Nigeria needs the unity of everybody to make it better for the masses of this country.“We need stability and I want to say clearly and assert that you are going to fit in perfectly well. 2023 is there to be taken.”