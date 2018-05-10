Seventeen registered political parties in Nigeria have formed a new alliance with the aim of adopting one candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

The alliance, branded ‘G21’, was announced by the National Chairman of New Generation Party (NGP), Dr Yakubu Shendam at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.





Shendam, who doubles as the coordinating national chairman of G21, also disclosed that the alliance was still open to admit new entrants into its fold, but cautioned that membership will not be allowed to exceed 21 political parties.





He said: “The only way for us to cease power from the current dispensation is to come together in alliance. Of course, if we don’t do that we can’t go anywhere. We cannot win the elections on our own by filing various presidential candidates.





“Most of our parties have structures all over the states. All we need to do now is to mobilise our members across to begin work in line with the objectives of the alliance.





“I reiterate that we are not merging like the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) prior to 2015 general elections, but form an alliance whose unity and purpose is limited to producing a consensus Presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.





“We are only interested in the presidential election. The House of Assembly and National Assembly elections and Governorship will be run in our individual parties,” he stated





Shendam added that the G21 is yet to identify who would be its flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election. “As we continue to hold our meetings across the country, we believe that we will be able to have and unveil our candidate to Nigerians.”





Others who also spoke at the press briefing said it was high time political parties changed the situation whereby they were formed but never won elections.