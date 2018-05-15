Though yet to formally declare his intention to run against incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, various groups and political meetings within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are tilting towards adopting Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwanbo, of Gombe State, as consensus candidate.This development was informed by what a governor from the South-South region described as a desperate need for the PDP to put forward ‘its best face.”According to him, PDP face a crisis of credibility arising from its poor 16-year performance in power and “we need a candidate who is not only competent but has the appeal to erase our poor perception from the mind of Nigerians with his impeccable credentials.”The choice of Dankwanbo is said to be supported by many serving and former PDP governors, ministers and other big-wigs who see in him the combination of competence and capacity.Dankwanbo was the nation’s Accountant-General before he contested and won the Gombe State governorship in 2011.He is reputed to have turned the fortunes of his state around for the better, with little resources. He is also noted for his transparency and honesty.Also in the race for the PDP ticket are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido.Dankwambo, 56, was born on 4th April 1962 at Herwagana Ward in Gombe, Gombe State. He attended Central Primary School Gombe and Government Secondary School Billiri in Gombe State. He proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, second class (honours) Upper Division.