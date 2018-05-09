The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday warned the Presidency against “shrouding” President Muhammadu Buhari’s health challenges in secrecy.





PDP warned that hiding Buhari’s health challenge will have adverse effect on his re-election bid in 2019.





The former ruling party gave the warning, in reaction to the Presidency’s latest disclosure that Buhari will today, Tuesday, embark on a medical trip to London.





A statement by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan blasted the presidency for decieving Nigerians over Buhari’s health.





He said citizens were being “taken for granted, deceived and treated like lesser men and women without reasoning capacity.”





The statement reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes the confirmation of the Presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari is unwell, ailing and unfit to attend to state matters, resulting to his latest journey to the United Kingdom for medical attention.





“This admission, though belated and coming after intense public pressure, has now put to rest speculations and anxiety on the health status of the President, as well as his attendant inability to effectively govern.





“It is however very unfortunate that the President and his handlers had chosen to shroud the issue of his persistent illness in secrecy under a government that prides itself on claims of transparency and integrity.





“Nigerians will recall that shortly before the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in April, Mr. President, without transmitting a letter to the National Assembly, as required by the constitution, undertook a private visit to the UK, where his doctors are known to reside, five clear days ahead of CHOGM. Nigerians were left in the dark for the period despite demands for full disclosure by the PDP.





“Only last week, two days after his departure from the United States where he had gone for a state visit, Mr. President went ‘missing’ again. When concerns began to mount on his whereabouts, the Presidency claimed he had a “technical stopover” in the UK, citing flight issues, only for revelations to emerge from the same Presidency, on Monday, that Mr. President was actually in the UK to see his doctors.





“In these circumstances, Nigerians were taken for granted, deceived and treated like lesser men and women without reasoning capacity, while our nation, at those periods, was left with no leadership as Mr. President refused to transmit power as required by the 1999 Constitution, as amended.





“Whereas we have nothing against Mr. President’s decision to take care of his ailing health as we are all subject to human frailties, Nigerians detest the deception, lies and beguiling that had trailed the handling of his unabating health issue. Even as we speak, Nigerians are not aware of the ailment our President is suffering from and the identity of the doctors and the hospital attending to him.





“Moreover, it is unfortunate that President Buhari would always embark on medical tourism abroad when his administration has completely refused to address the poor state of the health sector in Nigeria, for which medical personnel are currently on strike across the nation.





“In conclusion, we urge the Presidency to note that shrouding the issue of President Buhari’s illness in secrecy, just for political gains, is neither in the interest of the President nor that of our nation at large. Sordidly, the handlers of Mr. President appear to be more concerned about the next election instead of the consequences of a failing health and the blatant breaches of our constitution. The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari to be well guided and take charge of his health challenges.”