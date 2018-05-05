The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Friday warned the current Nigerian government to urgently end the unending orgy sectarian killings in different parts of the country, stressing that Nigeria as it is presently constituted may cease to exist if the murderous attacks continue.Adeboye, who made the declaration at the May 2018 Holy Ghost service with a theme: “Stronger Than Your Enemies 5” with a subtitle, ‘Habitation of the Almighty’, also warned that “unless the killings stopped there may not be elections in 2019 in Nigeria.”The cleric made the admonition while leading the large crowd of worshippers at the Redemption Camp and in several viewing centers across the globe, in a prayer for the survival of Nigeria, re-echoed the fact that a nation may survive a civil war but no nation can survive a religious war and remain the same.Narrating how he felt in far away Germany when yet to be identified herdsmen stormed St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ukpor-Mbalom Parish, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, killing two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners, he told the large crowd that he was unusually quiet and his wife of over 50 years was curious.“I said there is no father who would lose 19 children in a day that will not be quiet. She said what do you mean, because she hadn’t heard the news that in a church, somebody went in and shot 19 people.“It doesn’t matter the denomination…by the special grace of God, all Christians in Nigeria call me daddy. So when any of them dies, it’s my son or daughter that is dead,” Adeboye said.It will be recalled that on April 24, 19 persons, including Reverend Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, who were conducting the morning Mass were gunned down in cold blood, while many sustained injuries, including bullet wounds.He therefore called on the Buhari led government to urgently end the killings before it dovetails into a religious war.Continuing, Pastor Adeboye said: “I am going to ask you to join me in prayer, because unless these killings stop, and stop immediately, even Nigeria may not live. I am not talking about individuals now, I am talking about Nigeria itself…a bishop asked me not too long ago, ‘Daddy, has God told you who win the next election?’“I said, Sir, I am not even sure yet there will be an election. Because unless these killings stop there may be no elections next year. ‘Are you prophesying, Daddy?’ No, no! I am not prophesying. I am just reasoning. Because nobody will want to go out to vote if they are not sure they will be able to return home safely,” he explained.According to him, he has seen war at close quarters and knows that there is nothing good about war, “it’s a terrible thing. A nation may survive a civil war, but no nation can survive a religious war a remain the same. That Nigeria may live these killings must stop.“So all of you who love Nigeria, I want to rise on your feet, and cry to God with all your heart, and say: Father, let the killings stop,” and the response was spontaneous…..” that Nigeria may live, please God let the killings stop.”