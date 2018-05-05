The Peoples Democratic Party has inaugurated a Contact Committee with a mandate to seal alliance talks with other political parties willing to align forces with it to oust the All Progressives Congress from power in the 2019 general elections.The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, while performing the inauguration, said the PDP would do everything legitimately right to return to power.He added that the past three years of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had convinced Nigerians of the need for a credible alternative in 2019.While lamenting the spate of killings in the country, Secondus urged the members of the committee to reach out to Nigerians and groups on the need to forge a common front for the political salvation of the nation.He said, “Your committee and your nomination into it is a well-articulated decision of the party leadership to bring our open door policy to fruition.“Just as your name connotes, you are to deploy your versed network to help open the space and allow into our party, all those whose union with us can help in rescuing this country.“Like we always say in this party, this umbrella is big enough to accommodate all people of patriotic ideals.”He said that the decision to reach out to other political parties and individuals outside the PDP was informed by his open door policy aimed at making the party the preferred platform for all Nigerians.He said, “When I formally took over the leadership of this party on December 11, 2017, I made the symbolic move at the entrance gate of this party headquarters when I threw open the main gate of the Wadata Plaza ajar, in order to indicate that the party under my watch, would be open to all people of like mind, irrespective of class, religion or tribe.“I then called on all our people from across the country and from all walks of life, desirous of taking our beloved country to the next level, to come in and join hands with us in the great and urgent task of rescuing and rebuilding our country.”He accused the APC of foisting what he described as “a most disastrous government” on the people.He said rather than working to deliver dividends of democracy to the people, the present administration had been blaming previous administrations since its assumption of office about three years ago.The PDP chairman said, “It is well known that you cannot give what you don’t have and no wonder the ruling party, the APC, has failed Nigerians abysmally because it lacks what it entails to govern.“It is clear that as an alternative platform for national government, the APC is not ready and has failed woefully. We, therefore, cannot sit and watch our dear nation slide into destruction.“We are all aware of the prevailing situation in our country today, a nation where human lives have been grossly devalued with daily reports of mindless bloodletting and yet there is supposed to be a responsible government whose primary duty it is to protect the lives and property of the citizens.”The Chairman of the committee, who is also a former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Senator Liyel Imoke, promised to work tirelessly to deliver on the mandate.He noted that the situation in the country had become too dangerous for well-meaning Nigerians to fold their hands in resignation.Other members of the committee include ex-governors, Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Babangida Aliyu (Niger) and Gabriel Suswam (Benue).Others are a former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Dr. Paul Orhii; and former ministers, Kema Chikwe (Aviation) and Defence (Haliru Bello), amongst others.Meanwhile, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, the Director of Media and Public Communications, Coalition for Nigeria Movement, formed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the organisation is willing to work with the PDP and other parties to oust President Buhari from office.The CNM is not a political party but a political platform aimed at working to ensure that Nigeria has good leadership. Obasanjo, had in March, said the organisation had over three million members ahead of the 2019 general elections.Osuntokun said, “You should take it for granted that we are all on the same page as far as that submission is concerned. Of course, (we will be willing to work with the PDP), why wouldn’t we be? When you are going to war, you have strategy and tactics.”But when asked if working with the PDP would not destroy the chance of giving Nigerians an alternative different from the PDP and the APC, Osuntokun said, “Many Nigerians are very angry with the two parties saying that they are like six and half a dozen. There are many Nigerians who belong in that category so to capture that segment of the electorate, what you need is what some people have called the third force. If you are going to be a third force and by default, you are going to help the person you want to remove to remain in office, what is it you have achieved? That will be in vain.“You know that Chief Olu Falae (National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party) went to see Obasanjo recently and the National Intervention Movement has been having consultations. There is no person seeking to become a presidential candidate under the platform of the PDP, with the exception of a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, that has not gone to see Obasanjo. You have to be inclusive rather than exclusive.”But when reminded that Obasanjo tore his PDP membership card in the run-up to the 2015 general elections, Osuntokun, said, “There were many people who were angry with the PDP at that time and who probably did more than tear their cards. If the APC is now the worse of the two devils, what will you do?“Obasanjo said he would not belong to any party again so he is not under duress to join the PDP or any party. In any case, between that time and now, the PDP itself has undergone a purge so that would not be an obstacle at all.”