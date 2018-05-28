The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Monday, warned that the conduct of the forthcoming 2019 general elections must not be less credible than the one conducted in 2015.Saraki said this in a goodwill message he delivered at the 2018 Democracy Day Lecture held in Abuja.He warned Nigerians against taking the nation’s democracy for granted.The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on his part described the nation’s democracy as very fragile.He said Nigerians should be vigilant to ensure that democracy survived.Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, is delivering the lecture titled “Peace building and good governance for sustainable development in Nigeria.”President Muhammadu Buhari is leading other top government officials to the event.