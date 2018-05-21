Investigations yesterday revealed that internal consultations are on top gear, by some members of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to smoothen the way for governor Rochas Okorocha, to rejoin APGA.This is as hundreds of youths across the 27 local government areas of the state, under Imo Renewal Movement, IRYM, endorsed Mr. Tony Nwulu, representing Oshodi/Isolo 2 federal constituency of Lagos state, for 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.Vanguard gathered that the APGA, team had met with some party executives and stakeholders who are believed to have given their consent.The APGA members were said to have targeted before the campaigns for party primaries kick off, to finalize their assignment of Okorocha rejoining the party.Also, the team is said to have intensified it moves following the outsmarting of Okorocha, by a group known as Imo APC Allied forces, in the just concluded party congresses.On the endorsement of Nwulu for Governor, IRYM, youths led by Chukwu Kelechi Kingsley, said: “Therefore, in a bid to ensuring Imolites never repeated mistakes of the past.“We hereby beckon and demand Tony Chinedu Nwulu, a trusted and tested member of the House of representatives. We have taken out time to study Imo individuals and have found a character worthy of note in the person of Nwulu.”