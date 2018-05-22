Super Eagles’ pre-World Cup training camp opened in Uyo on Monday, as more than six players arrived at the Ibom Meridian Hotel Camp.Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) official Twitter handle announced that Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi was the latest player to hit the camp.He joined vice-captain Ogenyi Onazi, Elderson Echiejile, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Junior Lokosa, Ola Aina and Bursaspor of Turkey defender William Troost-Ekong as early arrivals.The Arsenal star touched the Ibom International Airport around 12 p.m. aboard a plane from Lagos, accompanied by his father.Meanwhile, Super Eagles had their first feel of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium turf at 5 p.m.The team is expected to resume full training on Tuesday after they have been boosted by the arrival of other players expected in camp.According to Team coordinator, Patrick Pascal, coach Gernot Rohr and other members of the technical crew are already in Uyo and itching to get on with the team’s training programme.Super Eagles are expected to trade tackles with Leopards of Congo DR next Monday in Port Harcourt before proceeding to London, where they will play the Three Lions of England at the Wembley Stadium on June 2.