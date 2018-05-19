Former Nigerian striker, Daniel Amokachi, has highlighted Super Eagles’ area of weakness which needs to be improved upon ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.The former Everton star expressed worry over the absence of a prominent figure in the attacking setup.Coach Gernot Rohr had lined up Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Junior Lokosa, Simeon Nwankwo, Victor Moses and Moses Simeon for the attacking role in his 30-man provisional list. http://dailypost.ng/2018/05/14/breaking-2018-world-cup-rohr-releases-30-man-provisional-squad-full-list/However, Amokachi who was part of Super Eagles attack at the 1994 World Cup in America, declared that the three-time African champions needed more than Ighalo to get the job done against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.He told Goal.com, “The qualification was the first step and we did it with ease. There is a lot of work to be done because the qualifier is a different ball game from the World Cup proper.“The most important thing now is to work on our no. 9. We are struggling with a no. 9 in Nigeria today.“The only no. 9 we have is Odion Ighalo but we still need another top 9, because whoever plays no. 9 has always done a whole lot for the team from generation till date.”