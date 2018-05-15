The House of Representatives has jacked up the 2018 budget from the N8.612 trillion figure presented by President Muhammadu Buhari last November to N9,120,334,988,225.





According to the document laid at the House on Tuesday, N530,421,368,624 was proposed for statutory transfer; N2,869,600,351,825 for development fund for capital expenditure; N3,516,477,902,077 for recurrent (non debt) expenditure while N2,203,835,365,699 is for debt service; and N199bn for sinking fund for maturing loan.





Details later…