File Photo: Boko Haram suspects

One hundred and forty-six suspected Boko Haram members have willingly given up their arms and surrendered to troops.Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole Maj-Gen. Roger Nicholas gave the figure at a news conference while parading 17 suspects, who renounced their membership of Boko Haram at the military command in Maiduguri.Maj-Gen. Rogers said: “Seventy of them had surrendered in Munguno, 60 in Bama and this set of 17 just willingly surrendered to our troops.”He explained that Operation Safe Corridor has urged the insurgents to repent.The operation, the Theatre Commander noted, is yielding results as many of the insurgents are coming out from their fighting camps to surrender.He added that the army had established designated centres at various commands and formations, where the insurgents can surrender.He promised that they would be treated with respect.According to him, the 17 insurgents said they were no longer interested in staying in the bush as Boko Haram fighters but to come out and live a better life.He added that the repentant insurgents would be properly profiled, de-radicalised and re-integrated into the society.Some of the paraded Boko Haram insurgents, who spoke to reporters, said they were tired of the crimes they had committed fighting as Boko Haram insurgents.One of the suspects, Mustapha Umar, said: “I’m a commander at the Lake area. My operation was mainly on the water. My regret was the number of persons I have killed and took their money. I have killed many people, but I am asking for forgiveness.”