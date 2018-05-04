Not less than 133,324 candidates have been shortlisted to fill the 6,000 constable positions at the Nigeria police force.





The Police Service Commission (PSC) said on Thursday that screening of the applicants will begin on Monday, May 7 at the various state police commands and the federal capital territory.





According to the statement signed by Ikechukwu Ani, PSC spokesman, Kaduna state has the highest number of applicants with 6,962 while Lagos has the lowest with 1,013.





Katsina comes second with 6,676 applications, followed by Benue and Niger with 6474 and 6409 respectively.





“The Police Service Commission has deployed its staff to the 36 states of the federation and the FCT with Dr. Mike Okiro, chairman of the commission as the national coordinator,” the statement said.





The commission also warned its staff against compromising the exercise, adding that “all staff must resist all forms of undue influences as their activities would be closely monitored”.





It said the various applicants have been notified to report at the screening venues on days they are meant to come.





Applications for vacancies at the Nigeria police force have always been far highest than the number of available slots.