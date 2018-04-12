The highly respected cleric, Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye recently made a huge statement on the ongoing debate about tithing.
During a recent church service, the Redeemed Church of God (RCCG) G.O advised Christians to always pay their tithes, warning that they will not make heaven, and end up in hell-fire if they don't pay their tithe.
VIDEOS BELOW...
Please share your thoughts below
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.