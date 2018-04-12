 You will not make heaven if you don't pay tithe - Pastor Adeboye | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
You will not make heaven if you don't pay tithe - Pastor Adeboye

The highly respected cleric, Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye recently made a huge statement on the ongoing debate about tithing.

During a recent church service, the Redeemed Church of God (RCCG) G.O advised Christians to always pay their tithes, warning that they will not make heaven, and end up in hell-fire if they don't pay their tithe.

