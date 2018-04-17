The Labour Party, LP, has expressed readiness to welcome the immediate past governor of Ondo state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko to the party he helped nurture, but was quick to add that the party’s “rules of engagement have since changed with our new leadership”.

LP’s national chairman, Dr. Mike Omotoso, stated this in a statement on Tuesday, while reacting to an earlier move by a group condemning the return of Mimiko to Labour Party.





The national chairman stated that the former governor’s “coming will be a worthwhile addition to this party especially at this time” as he is “a well experienced politician whose sagacity will contribute to the growth of Labour Party”.





Omotosho went on to say, “Though rules of engagement have since changed with our new leadership, we are resolute about building a well structured party where the generality of the people, not few individuals, have the way.





“We made a solemn promise to return this party to the masses who truly own it and that we shall make happen. Irrespective of who knocks on our door, our ideologies cannot be compromised, our resolve for best practices, internal democracy and rule of law is sacrosanct.





“While appealing to individuals and aggrieved members to eschew acrimony and embrace peace across board, I assure all, again, that the mandate freely given to me at the October 3rd Special National Convention shall be upheld for the success of the party. You have given us the mandate, we shall give you the victory.”





The statement commended all loyal party members across the country for standing firm, as it added that they are the reason the Labour Party “has not been confined to the dustbin of history in spite of past dealings that only promote the interests of a very few minority”.