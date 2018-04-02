Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has lashed out at the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, for insisting to be called an ‘Emir of Yorubaland’.





The monarch had reportedly said he adopted the Emir title , which is peculiar to the North, in place of Oba, because northern Emirs “do not begrudge themselves like Yoruba Obas”.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode described the Oba as a ”gutless and treacherous bastard who is an Islamofascist.”





Fani on Twitter wrote: ”This is Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo who now insists that he must be called the Emir of Yorubaland.





”He is a gutless and treacherous bastard who is an Islamofascist and who has sold his people to the Fulani raiders.





”May God curse the day that he was born.”