A group, the Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association, YYSA, has called out the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi, condemning his alleged adoption of the title of an Emir. They also knocked the monarch for wearing a turban instead of the Yoruba traditional cap or the crown.

National Coordinator of YYSA, Olalekan Hammed told the Punch on Sunday that the Oluwo’s action could precipitate crisis in the future if not checked now.





The Oluwo has been dressing like an emir and wearing turban occasionally.





On Saturday, he was seen in turban when he installed Yakub Abdul-Baqi Mohammed as the Waziri of Yorubaland at his palace in Iwo.





Oba Akanbi made the installation despite warning from the League of Imams and Alfas in South-West, Edo and Delta states that he had no such right to confer an Islamic title which cut across the entire South-West on anybody.





Reacting, the YYSA leader said, “If there is animosity among the Obas, he should work towards resolving it; he cannot just take the title of an Emir. What he is doing now is contrary to the tradition and history of the throne he occupies. Oluwo is not an Islamic title, it is a cultural title.

“We have had a Christian as the Oluwo in the past (from 1958 to 1982 ). What if another Christian becomes Oluwo in the future?





“Will he be allowed to change the title to that of evangelist or what or will he be referred to as an Emir of Iwo? It is not proper.





“Even the Oluwo is not in the position to install anybody the Waziri of Yorubaland because it is an Islamic title. The League of Imams has that power.





“As the Oluwo of Iwo land, he his restricted to Iwo land. Obas are custodians of culture and traditions and Oluwo should behave like one.





“Wearing a turban is like importing the culture of some other people into Yorubaland. He should wear the crown or Yoruba cap. What he is doing is contrary to Yoruba culture and he should lay a good example for the youths.”