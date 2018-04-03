Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, walked into the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday on crutches.





The governor was involved in an accident during the Easter holiday.





The news of the accident had led to different speculations in the state, with some saying he had been incapacitated.





Kingsley Fanwo, spokesman of the governor, had earlier issued a statement to deny that his principal’s condition was critical.





“We wish to refute speculations in some quarters that the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is either hospitalised or otherwise incapacitated,” the statement read.





“The governor missed his footing last Friday, March 30, 2018, while alighting from a vehicle and injured his left foot. He was treated by his doctors, who bandaged the leg and discharged him.





“We thank all the Governor’s supporters and well-wishers who reached us to inquire after his wellbeing. His Excellency is doing very well and will be at work as usual after the Easter holidays. “





Bello is at the villa to discuss a crucial issue about the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with President Muhammadu Buhari.





Some governors of the ruling party are not happy that Buhari opted out of the plan to elongate Oyegun’s tenure by a year.





Bello was the one who announced the extension of Oyegun’s tenure at the end of the national executive committee (NEC) of the party in February.





Shortly after this, there was a strong opposition to the NEC decision, with some regarding it as unconstitutional.





But Bello had said governors of the party had confidence in Oyegun.





Before Buhari walked into the venue of Tuesday’s meeting, a governor was heard saying: “This coup will not stand.”





The tenure extension is causing ripples within the ruling party.