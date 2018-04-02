Winnie Mandela, former wife of Nelson Mandela, South African hero, has died aged 81.





Zodwa Zwane‚ her personal assistant, confirmed this on Monday afternoon.





“It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital‚ Johannesburg‚ South Africa on Monday, April 2‚ 2018,” he said in a statement.





She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year.





“She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones,” her family said in a statement.





Born in Bizana in the Eastern Cape in 1936‚ she moved to Johannesburg to study social work after matriculating.





She met her husband in 1957 and they were married a year later.





The deceased was actively involved in the anti-apartheid struggle of her ex-husband, who died five years ago.