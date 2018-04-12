Agnelli vented his anger at UEFA and the match officials after Real Madrid stole a place in the Champions League semi-finals.
Premier League referee, Michael Oliver awarded a controversial last-minute penalty at the Bernabeu last night when Juventus were already 3-0 up.
Afterwards, Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for protesting and Cristiano Ronaldo scored the all-important goal for Real to progress.
After the game, Agnelli gave a rare interview and said, “We have countries with VAR, and in Champions [League] not.
“I will push that ahead, Champions need to be updated.
“Many episodes on Italians, it’s a problem of the commissioner (Collina), need to be changed every 5 years!
“Uefa is not against VAR. But they have technical problems. They should move on.
“It has been a huge moment of confusion for referees with Juventus. There was not even a red card for Dybala.
“Today the ref didn’t understand anything. The referee tonight will be the most unhappy person.”
