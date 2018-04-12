Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli, has given reasons his side crashed out of the Champions League against Real Madrid on Wednesday.Agnelli vented his anger at UEFA and the match officials after Real Madrid stole a place in the Champions League semi-finals.Premier League referee, Michael Oliver awarded a controversial last-minute penalty at the Bernabeu last night when Juventus were already 3-0 up.Afterwards, Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for protesting and Cristiano Ronaldo scored the all-important goal for Real to progress.After the game, Agnelli gave a rare interview and said, “We have countries with VAR, and in Champions [League] not.“I will push that ahead, Champions need to be updated.“Many episodes on Italians, it’s a problem of the commissioner (Collina), need to be changed every 5 years!“Uefa is not against VAR. But they have technical problems. They should move on.“It has been a huge moment of confusion for referees with Juventus. There was not even a red card for Dybala.“Today the ref didn’t understand anything. The referee tonight will be the most unhappy person.”