The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the nation’s security degenerated “dangerously” because the All Progressives Congress’ Federal Government chose to play politics with the security challenge in Rivers State.The governor also called on professionals to show interest in political developments in the country, so as to ensure that the Federal Government returned the country to the right track.Wike spoke on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria to the Government House in Port Harcourt.He said when Rivers State had issues with kidnappings, the Federal Government and her agents plotted to declare a state of emergency instead of addressing the security challenge.The governor said, “The Federal Government politicised the issue of security in Rivers State at a time when her intervention was required. That is why the whole country has been engulfed by insecurity.“Every day, you hear people being killed like chickens in Taraba, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Zamfara, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Yobe and Borno states; the case of Offa where 50 persons were killed is disheartening.“After 50 persons were murdered in cold blood, the very next day, the authorities claimed that seven persons have been arrested. If the security agencies have the capacity to arrest almost immediately, why not stop the killings?”He decried the situation where Nigeria answered the Big Brother Africa title but remained unable to uphold the rule of law, conduct credible elections and institute basic governance process.The governor said every profession had the responsibility to play a role in the development of the country, especially speaking out against the destruction of the tenets of the rule of law.“If there is no rule of law, it negatively affects the professions. Professionals can no longer stand aloof while the country degenerates,” he added.Earlier, the President of ICAN, Alhaji Muhammadu Zakari, had commended Wike for rolling out projects that had stimulated the economy of the state.Zakari said that ICAN was desirous of partnering with the Rivers State Government on issues that concerned the organisation’s core values.