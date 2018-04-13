Former Arsenal player, Olivier Giroud, has admitted that he has not done enough to help Chelsea since signing from Arsenal in January.Since moving over to the side of London, Giroud has scored just once for his new club, failing to find the back of the net in seven Premier League appearances.The France international netted over 100 goals in 253 games for the Gunners and admits he is frustrated not to have started his Chelsea career more positively.Giroud told L’Equipe, “I am happy with my adaptation, the welcome I received, the relationship on the ground with my partners.“But, that could have, it should have, been more goals. In terms of statistics, I am very attached to this, I remain stuck at one goal and three assists. It is sure that it is not enough, but in time I will do it.“If I signed to Chelsea, it’s to have a new challenge. I knew there was going to be a wait.“When you sign like that in January, it’s never easy because you have to acclimatize to your team.“But I really wanted to be ready right away, even though I was coming back from almost six weeks of injury. It was a little paradoxical.”