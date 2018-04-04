The Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has revealed why he weeps every night ahead of the 2019 general elections.





Okorocha lamented over reports that the South East region recorded the lowest turnout in ongoing voter registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





The governor stated that the report “makes him weep every night”.





Okorocha spoke during a church service to mark the Easter Monday celebration at Okigwe Catholic diocese.





He called on Catholic Church bishops to keep sensitizing their congregation to the need for them to go and obtain their voter cards.





The governor said, “A particular scenario makes me cry; INEC’s data shows that South-South has nine million registered voters, North-Central, 12 million registered voters, North-East, 15 million registered voters, South-West, 14 million registered voters, North-West, 18 million registered voters, while South-East has just eight million registered voters.





“This situation makes me cry. I weep every night because of this development. This means that we have lost out before the 2019 election. If care is not taken, we will make ourselves slaves.





“My lord bishop, please tell our people to register. Our bishops must encourage Igbo people to register now. I have started shouting again, the same way I shouted in 2015.





“If Yoruba people can jettison tribal politics in 2015 to ensure that the APC won, Igbo people can do the same in 2019. Today, the Yoruba people are occupying sensitive positions in the Federal Government.”