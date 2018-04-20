Egyptian international, Mohamed Salah has explained why he struggled in the Premier League while at Chelsea.He said he was not given the chance to do well at Stamford Bridge.After being signed from Basel for £11million in 2014, Salah spent a season-and-a-half at Stamford Bridge, scoring twice in 19 appearances.He was sold to Roma for less than half of his initial valuation.He told Sky Sports, “I know from the first day I wanted to do something different, something special.“I was here with Chelsea, didn’t get my chance, and then came back. I wanted to show everyone my football. ‘I didn’t play.“You can see by the numbers. I didn’t have my chance, but you can see when I did get my chance I proved some people wrong.“Because in my mind I have to succeed here, when I left the Premier League I said I’d come back, and when I had the chance, I came.“You can see the difference [in me] between now, a year before, two years before that. Every year, every day, every month I am proving myself. I always try to see my weakness, work on it, to be better as a person and a player, everything“You can see my body now is different than before, my finishing is different, I am more comfortable on the pitch and am trying to improve every day.“I think I have had a great season, doing very well with the team, fighting to be in the top positions, second or third. I can’t forget what the team give me, the way we play, the way they support me inside and outside of the pitch.”