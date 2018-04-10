The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to deal ruthlessly with a former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole for alleged corrupt practices while he was in power.





The party made the call while reacting to Oshiomhole’s remark that Buhari should deal ruthlessly with looters under the immediate past administration of Goodluck Jonathan.





In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, the state arm of the party said, “Edo people feel cheated” that Oshiomhole has not been “arraigned for almost two years after losing his immunity.”





The statement reads, “The Edo State PDP supports Adams Oshiomhole’s call on Buhari to be ruthless with looters. We call on the Federal Government to start with Oshiomhole in ruthlessly dealing with looters.





“Edo people feel cheated that Adams Oshiomhole has not been arraigned for almost two years after losing his immunity. However, Edo people deserve praise for tolerating and surviving eight years of Oshiomhole’s anti-people government.”





PDP also accused Oshiomhole of mismanaging the state and leaving the citizens with “disappointment, frustration and hardship.”





“Adams Oshiomhole assumed office with so much promise and expectations. At the end, what the people experienced was disappointment, frustration and hardship,” the statement added.