



The erstwhile Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly and a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rt. Hon. Adejare Bello has flayed the Governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola over his style of governance.He said the governor failed the people ‘due to his passiveness to advice and dissenting views’.He said the “all-knowing ” attitudes of the Governor was responsible for bad leadership and administration in the state, with attendant socio-economic woes that gave the state a negative posture among other federating units.Bello, who was at the State Secretariat of the PDP to express his intention to run for the September 22, 2018 gubernatorial election in the state, said he would bring his vast experience in governance to bear if elected as governor.He added that his wealth of experience and political exposure, having worked with three different governors while in the parliament, put him in the right footing to do things differently from what was presently obtainable in the state.“We had a similar economic challenges during the administration of Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, when the money coming to the state as monthly allocation was not up to N2bn, and there was a newly approved minimum wage, which posed a serious financial burden to the government.“Governor Oyinlola had first refused to listen to the labour on the implementation of the new minimum wage, I waded in as the speaker, and he listened to me and did the needful, that is what good leadership entails.“That is exactly what governor Aregbesola is lacking, he believes he knows more than everybody, which makes him not to listen to advice and dissenting views, unfortunately, that is solely responsible for his failure.“It is against this backdrop that I am presenting myself to the party leadership to intimate them of my resolve to contest the forth coming gubernatorial election on the platform of the party.“I promise to run an all-inclusive government; if given the opportunity to serve, I will give the necessary sense of belongings to everybody in the decision-making process of the state”, Bello said.The Chairman of the party, Prince Soji Adagunodo in his response, commended Bello for his courage and efforts.He promised that the party, under his leadership would create a level playing ground for every aspirant to vie for the party’s ticket, adding that internal democracy within the party would be strictly upheld.