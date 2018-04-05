The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has appealed to the three Kaduna State Senators, to put political differences behind them and support Governor Nasir El-Rufai in the interest of development of the state.

The monarch was reacting to the $350million loan, which the Kaduna state government is seeking approval from the Senate. The request was recently rejected by the Senate





“On the loan, I call on the Senators from Kaduna State to join hands with their Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and look at the future, they should not allow their political differences to allow the state lose the opportunity on ground,” the Ooni said.





He made the appeal while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Kaduna investment Summit, with the theme: ‘Partnership for development in Kaduna’ on Wednesday.





“Let us look for the betterment of people we govern irrespective of political differences, don’t let your political differences affect the good thing that should happen in Kaduna State.





“I want to appeal to leaders to put their political differences aside in the interest of developing your state and the people who elected you.





“Kaduna is the convergent State for the entire northern region, and the need to convert the huge potentials into reality is imperative.





“We should all look inward and come together as one big family in terms of our comparative advantages,” he added.