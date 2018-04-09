Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, on Monday said the activities of the dreaded Badoo Cult Group hitherto prevalent in the Ikorodu axis of the State as well as militancy especially along the riverine communities have been degraded.Speaking at the inaugural edition of the Lagos State Security Summit held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Edgal said it was also gratifying to report that in view of the massive assistance extended to security forces by the State Government through consistent donation and funding, crime rate was now on a consistent decline in the State.Edgal, who gave an overview of crime statistics in the State, said from 2014 till date, a total of 1315 armed robbery attacks, 359 cult-related cases and 392 kidnapping cases were recorded, with several arrests made and prosecutions ongoing, while based on the community policing and security partnership he put in place upon assumption of office as CP, all militants’ groups operating in the state have been degraded and incapacitated from carrying out attacks.He also said the policy had greatly helped in putting a stop to activities of dreaded cult groups such as Badoo, with all their shrines demolished, while from January till date, no attack had been recorded from the militants.He said: “In comparison, when I became Commissioner of Police, Lagos State in September last year, I introduced my own policing plan powered by the strategy and philosophy of community policing and community safety partnership.“Policing like we all know is more about strategy and technology but there are other factors that come to play such as logistics and all that but when there is a clear-cut strategy backed with the right technology, then the war against crime would be won.“Based on the partnership with the community and other security outfits within our communities, we have been able to bring the activities of Badoo cult group to an end and also discovered suspected notorious shrines in Ikorodu and environs used for suspected ritual killings and other form of crimes. These shrines have all been demolished.”The CP said to a large extent, the police command, under his watch, had leveraged on the existing goodwill with the State Government and the public to keep the State safe.“Since my assumption of office, we have leveraged on the robust goodwill existing between the police and the government on one hand and members of the public on the other hand to record some modest achievements that have not only consolidated on the achievements of my predecessor and also ensured that the Command keep the flag flying,” the CP said.