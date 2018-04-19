The Senate on Thursday confirmed that the Police has handed to it the mace which was snatched from the floor of the upper legislative chamber yesterday.





Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, made the confirmation in his opening address at the plenary on Thursday.





He, however, stressed that the Senate would insist on the arrest and prosecution of the suspects, saying that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, would be invited to brief the lawmakers next week on their investigation of the crime.





The Deputy Senate President wondered how the thugs crossed the gates, beat the security operatives on duty, and successfully made away with the mace.





The Nigerian Police, had in a statement issued earlier by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer in the police headquarters, Aremu Adeniran, stated that they have recovered the mace that was stolen from the Senate on Wednesday.



