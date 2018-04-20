British Prime Minister Theresa May says the young people of the Commonwealth, leading the youth forum and participating in other activities, have inspired the heads of government.





The prime minister said this while speaking at the first meeting of Commonwealth heads of government at Queen Elizabeth’s home in Windsor, United Kingdom.





“Good morning everyone and welcome to Windsor castle. I think in the best Commonwealth tradition, in the intimacy and privacy of our retreat today,” she said.





“First of all, I like to thank Her Majesty, the Queen for her generous invitation into her home, the first time I think the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting has been held here in the remarkable history of this building.





“I am also struck by the number of heads of government we have assembled here today. That is a powerful demonstration of our commitment to revitalise the Commonwealth and to tap into its vast potential.





“I think I speak for everyone in the room when I say we have all been inspired by what we’ve seen and heard, particularly from our young people.”









May went on to say the onus now lies on the heads of government to build on what was presented by the discussions from the women, business, people and youth forums.





“Yesterday, we spoke about the shared challenges as we strive to build a more sustainable, a more prosperous, a more secure and a fairer Commonwealth.





“And today is a chance to build on that, to talk frankly, and openly with the tradition of the Commonwealth Heads of Government retreat.”





After her opening speech, the leaders began a “closed-door” meeting for “frank” deliberations, which May said would make the leaders “even closer friends” by the end of the week.





The meeting was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and all the heads of state present at CHOGM 2018.