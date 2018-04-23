The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command, has said it was not yet aware of the Monday’s morning arrest of Senator Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.This was even as the Force Headquarters was yet to comment on the issue despite several attempts made by Vanguard to get its reaction on the development.The FCT Police Command, when contacted over the issue, insisted that it was not yet aware of the alleged arrest of the senator, who represents Kogi West Senatorial Zone at the Senate under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.The command’s spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, a Superintendent of Police, SP, told newsmen that:”The FCT Command of the Nigeria Police is not aware of arrest of any senator, “adding:” No arrest of any senator has been made in our command.'”According to him, the Abuja airport where the arrest was allegedly made was not under the jurisdiction of the command.”Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is not within our command so, any arrest there couldn’t have been carried out by our men,” he added.The Force Headquarters was yet to react to the development even as several calls made to the telephone lines of its spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, was yet to connect as at press time.His Deputy, Aremu Adediran, a Superintendent of Police, SP, refused to picks calls made to his mobile lines just as he was yet to respond to text message sent to his known telephone lines.Recall that Melaye had, on Monday morning, alerted the public of his arrest at the airport through his verified Twitter handle, saying he was picked up by the security agents while at the airport to travel to Morocco for an official function.