Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday pledged that his administration would continue to support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.Ambode made the pledge at the formal swearing-in of 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members posted to the state.He was represented by Mr Demilade Longe, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Special Duties.The governor urged the new corps members to take advantage of the orientation course as a platform to face future challenges.“The scheme was established as a veritable platform for socio-economic development, national unity and integration.“My government will continue to support NYSC in Lagos State.“We will continue to provide the enabling environment for you to discharge your duties and serve the nation diligently.“My young compatriots, the orientation course is very crucial because it provides the platform to prepare you for challenges of the service year and beyond.“You must, therefore, take the orientation exercise seriously,’’ he said.Ambode assured the corps members of adequate and guaranteed security while in Lagos.“I want to assure you that security of lives and property of all citizens in our dear state remains a priority.“If you face any security threats, dial the toll-free phone numbers 767 and 112,’’ he said.The governor advised the participants to also take advantage of the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme (SAED) to prepare themselves self-reliance.In his address, Mr Muhammed Momoh, the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC, said the orientation was designed to equip the corps members to tackle the challenges of life during the service year and beyond.Momoh urged them to participate fully in all camp activities.“The orientation programme is the first of four cardinal programmes of the NYSC scheme.“It is packaged to equip you physically and mentally for the challenges of your service year and post-service year.“I urge you to participate in all camp activities and be prompt at every event, as the camp is regimented,’’ he said.The oath of allegiance was administered to the corps members by the State Chief Judge, who was represented by Justice Adenike Coker.A total of 2,768 corps members, comprising 1,172 male and 1,596 female took the oath of allegiance.