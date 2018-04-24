The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress has renamed the national pledge as the PMB Pledge.Instead of pledging allegiance to the Fatherland as the Constitution stipulates, the chapter transferred its allegiance to President Muhammadu Buhari.And instead of personalising the oath of allegiance that the pledge represents, the chapter universalized it, using the pronouns ‘We,’ ‘Our,’ ‘Us.’The national pledge is an oath of allegiance or a solemn promise to support the country and is usually recited after the national anthem.However, APC UK chapter has renamed the pledge after Buhari, transferring their allegiance to him.The information was contained in the chapter’s verified Twitter handle and it reads,[PMB PLEDGE]We pledge to @MBuhari our PresidentTo be faithful loyal and honestTo support @MBuhari with all our strengthTo defend his personalityAnd uphold his integrity and patriotismSo help us GODSee the tweet:[PMB PLEDGE]We pledge to @MBuhari our PresidentTo be faithful loyal and honestTo support @MBuhari with all our strengthTo defend his personalityAnd uphold his integrity and patriotismSo help us GOD 🙏🙏🙏👉PLEASE TAKE THE PLEDGE AND SHARE. THANK YOU.#2019SaiBaba pic.twitter.com/pXKrx4TYcM— APC United Kingdom (@APCUKingdom) April 23, 2018