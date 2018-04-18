The National Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, said yesterday that the opposition needed collective efforts to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari.The presidential candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the 1999 general election spoke yesterday in Abeokuta after meeting ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.He said: “We are having a failed government. But we need collective efforts to unseat Buhari.”The one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation described Obasanjo, who defeated him in 1999, as a committed Nigerian passionate about the country’s growth and development.He said: “As my boss, he was committed and sincere about developing this country.”Obasanjo pledged to leave his door open for Falae and others seeking his advice for the growth and unity of Nigeria.“He said he wanted to come and see me and I said my doors were wide open,” the former president said.Falae was accompanied by Chief Korede Duyile, Dr. Olu Agunloye,Remi Olayiwola, Mr. Sina Kawonise and Ogun State SDP Chairman Kunle Majekodunmi.Others are Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, Chief Doyin Okupe, Chief Olayiwola Olakojo, Chief Ekundayo Opaleye, Mr. Joju Fadairo and Mr. Gboyega Isiaka.