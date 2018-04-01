Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda on Sunday said that the old generation has overstayed in the corridor of power and should pave way for the younger ones to steer the ship of the state aright.The former leader made the observation when a new political movement , the New Nigeria led by its leader, Moses Siloko Siasia visited him at his Hilltop Residence in Minna.IBB said he and other like-minds proposed as far as back as 1989 the possibility of handing over the country’s leadership to younger people who have the passion and zeal to propel it on the path of development and growth but the older generation was recalcitrant then.He said history has shown that a nation’s development fulcrum progresses better in the hands of younger generation, which he said, is more adventurous and full of fresh ideas.Citing the example of former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, IBB said at 31, Gowon did well in keeping the country together and developing its infrastructure some of which are visible up till today, adding that “some of us assumed leadership at a very young age.”“The older generation must give way for the new one. We have become analogue but this is a digital age; so the young people should be supported to use their digital knowledge to move the country forward,” he averred.The former military president said he was fascinated when the Not Too Young To Rule Bill was presented on the floor of the House of Representatives and had followed the ensuing debate since then, adding that “some of us believe in that aspiration and would support its realization.”The leader of the delegation and Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State said the group was in Minna to consult and seek the blessing of the former leader for a new Nigeria, a new ideology ahead of 2019.Mr Siasia noted that the youth have decided to take their destinies in their hands because the old generation has failed the country.“The meeting has been fruitful and impactful. We are elated that the former military president is supporting us. By Monday (today) we are moving to Otta to consult with the former president Olusegun Obasanjo after which we will pay similar to former President Goodluck Jonathan and former head of state General Abdulsalam Abubakar for their support,” he said.He said the group would be fielding candidates for various positions including that of the president in 2019 elections on different political platform even as he urged youths across all divide to join the struggle for the birth of a new Nigeria of their dream.