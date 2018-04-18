The police have arrested Ovie Omo-Agege, a senator from Delta state, who led some unidentified persons to cart away the mace of the senate.

He was arrested around 1:50pm on Wednesday, not long after the senate adjourned.





He was driven away in a black sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the company of three other police officers.





Omo-Agege had returned to the green chamber barely one hour after the mace was carted away, but was not quizzed or apprehended immediately.





It was learnt why the police waited for the plenary to be over before picking him because as a senator, he has immunity against arrest, while in the chamber.





As he was being led away, the senator refused to respond to questions from journalists regarding where the mace was, or why he had come earlier with some thugs to seize it.





A security source at the national assembly said that Omo-Agege would likely be charged to court and prosecuted for treason.





Below is a video of his arrest: