The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says students guilty of malpractice will not be allowed to write the exams for a number of years.

This is part of the resolutions made at the recent 65th Nigeria examinations committee (NEC) meeting which held in Lagos.





According to a communiqué signed by Demianus Ojijieogu, head, public affairs, the committee approved various sanctions for all established cases of malpractice.





“In the course of considering various reported cases of malpractice, the committee, after diligent deliberations approved appropriate sanctions in all established cases of malpractice, as prescribed by the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the council’s examination,” the communique read.





“It approved the entire results of candidates involved in proven cases, which attract cancellation of entire results (CER) while subject results of those involved in proven cases which attract cancellation of subject results (CSR) be similarly cancelled.





“In addition, some candidates will also suffer other sanctions such as barring them from sitting for the council’s examinations for a certain number of years.





“The decision of the committee will be implemented without delay and the affected candidates and examination centres duly informed by the council. However, the results of candidates who were exonerated by the committee will be released.”





WAEC said it will use the differentia profile application to detect examination irregularities in multiple-choice questions.