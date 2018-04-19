Speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, the president said a lot of Nigerian youths have not been to school and they want everything free.“About the economy, we have a very young population, our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. This is a very conservative one,” Buhari said.“More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free.”