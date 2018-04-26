A former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has claimed that Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose escaped from the fiery anger of President Olusegun Obasanjo, and stayed in his (Kalu’s) house for 90 days, eating food.

Fayose escaped from security men after his October 2003 impeachment saga alongside his deputy, Biodun Olujinmi.





The Governor was impeached after Obasanjo labelled him a fraud due to a multi-billion Naira poultry farm scam in his state.





Dr. Kalu dared Fayose and entered Ekiti State to organize a Pro-Buhari rally.





Kalu had earlier described Fayose as his boy who dared not stop him from doing his political bidding in Ekiti.





